Centre working on Uniform Civil Code, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Lucknow: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh made a big statement on Uniform Civil Code here on Thursday while addressing a function to mark the birth anniversary of Maharaja Harishchandra ji.

The defence minister said that the Modi government is working to fulfil promises made in its manifesto and the work on the Uniform Civil Code is also underway.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi entrusted me with the responsibility of preparing the party’s election manifesto. Modi ji told me that we should be careful that whatever promises we made in the manifesto, we shall fulfil them at any cost. We should be careful with that. There should not be any difference in our words and deeds. I said that full precaution is being taken care of. Even when the manifesto was being prepared in 2019, PM Modi asked me to do that. I was the home minister then. We said that Article 370 would be abolished, and we did that. We promised Uniform Civil Code, work is going on to implement it. We fulfilled what we promised,” said Singh.

Reacting to the demands by residents, Singh said that while he won’t make any promises, he would do his best to get the work done. He said that Indian politics would not have faced the dearth of public trust if the leaders would have fulfilled even one percent of promises made in the past.

It may be noted that states like Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh have already formed committees to implement Uniform Civil Code. While the formation of committees was challenged in the Supreme Court, the top court junked the pleas saying that it’s within the purview of states to do so. The BJP-ruled Karnataka is also considering the introduction of a bill to implement UCC in the state.