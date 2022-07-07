Connect education with modern ideas: Prime Minister Modi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, underlined the need for connecting education with the modern ideas of the 21st century.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the three-day Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam here, he said that the fundamental objective of the national education Policy (NEP) was to bring education out of the narrow thought process and integrate it with the thoughts and ideas of the future.

The Prime Minister said that we should not only prepare the degree holders but also develop human resources in a way that the nation prepares for the future challenges.

“I am sure that soon India will emerge as a global hub for education. To this end, we are creating world class institutes that will help in creating opportunities for the youth. We are making sure that NEP is not just another document in the files, but a roadmap that guides our education system,” he said.

He further said that today, sectors and opportunities that were earlier sclerotic are now being opened up for all. Many marginalised groups are now enjoying unprecedented opportunities.

Through the National Educational Policy (NEP), we aim to create employers, he added.

The Prime Minister said that the education system and the youth have the responsibility of fulfilling the dreams of Amrut Mahotsav.

He said that not only did India recover rapidly from the Covid pandemic, but it also became one of the fastest-growing large economies in the world. “We are the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem now,” he added.

Earlier, welcoming the guests, the Prime Minister said, “I am the MP of Varanasi and in that sense, I am your host and you are my guests. I am sure that you will not be having any inconvenience during your stay.”

The Prime Minister also inaugurated an Akshaya Patra midday meal kitchen that is designed to provide hygienically prepared meals to one lakh children at one go.

He also inaugurated several developmental projects in his constituency.