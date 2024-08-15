Country needs “secular civil code” in place of existing “communal” one: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister on Thursday slammed the culture of patronage and “termite” of corruption, saying that some people glorify it but he will persevere against them.

He expressed concern over corruption and its glorification, describing it as a major issue for the society. “I know I have to pay a price for this battle, my prestige may be at stake, but national interests are more important than personal prestige,” he said.

Speaking on the 78th Independence Day of India, Modi touched upon a number of domestic and international issues, including the current Bangladesh political crisis.

He broke the record of his immediate predecessor Manmohan Singh by hoisting the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the 11th consecutive time on Independence Day.

PM Modi hoped that the situation in Bangladesh will improve soon even as he expressed concern over the safety of Hindus and other minorities in that country.

Modi said India will always be supportive of Bangladesh’s growth and development. “As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope that the situation there gets normal at the earliest. The concerns of 140 crore countrymen to ensure the safety of Hindus and minorities there – India always wants our neighbouring countries to walk the path of prosperity and peace. We are committed to peace…In the days to come, we will continue to wish well for Bangladesh in its ‘Vikas Yatra’ because we think about the welfare of humankind.”

In his speech, the prime minister made an unequivocal pitch for a uniform civil code in the country, asserting that a “secular civil code” in place of the existing “communal” one is the need of the hour.

Modi said there is a need to widely publicise punishments given for atrocities against women, so that there is a fear of consequence. The PM added that said his government has worked on a “women-led development model,” but he was still concerned over incidents of rape and violence against women.

The Prime Minister said there is anger among people against such incidents. “We have worked on a women-led development model. Whether it is innovation, employment, entrepreneurship, in every sector women are marching ahead,” Modi said.

Modi also pushed for major reforms in the farm sector on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day celebrations and emphasised efforts to make the lives of farmers in the country better. The PM commended farmers for choosing organic farming and added that the country’s farmers can make India the organic food basket of the world as it moves towards its goal of Viksit Bharat.

He said that 75,000 more medical seats will be created in the next five years. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day, Modi said even today, children, mostly belonging to the middle class, are going abroad for medical education. They spend “lakhs and crores” on medical education abroad, he said.

The PM said many global companies want to invest in India and asked the state governments to compete among themselves to attract them. Modi said most of the people he met in his third term wanted to invest in India.

In an indirect attack on the opposition, Modi said that while the nation is moving forward with a unified resolution, some people cannot “tolerate” the progress. “We are moving forward with the same resolution, but there are some people who cannot tolerate progress or think of India’s progress unless it benefits them. They want anarchy. The country needs to protect itself from this handful of pessimistic people,” the Prime Minister said.

Asserting that India has the ability to stage large-scale global events, Modi said the country is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to host the Olympics in 2036.

Modi emphasised bringing “one nation and one election” in the country adding that these days every welfare scheme is linked to elections. “Continuous elections in the country are causing headraces in development. Welfare schemes in the country are now linked to the elections,” the PM said.

It was Modi’s longest Independence Day speech at 98 minutes. Modi’s Independence Day speeches average at 82 minutes — longer than any other prime minister in India’s history.