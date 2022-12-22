Covid 4th Wave Scare: Ensure operational readiness of hospitals, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a high-level review meeting over evolving Covid-19 situation in India and the possible scare from China and other countries.

During the meeting, PM Modi asked all to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour at all times, including wearing masks in crowded places, especially in view of the upcoming festivals. PM Modi also asked officials to regularly monitor the availability and prices of essential medicines and advised states to ensure the operational readiness of hospital infrastructure.

“Regularly monitor availability and prices of essential medicines…Follow Covid-appropriate behaviour at all times, including wearing masks at crowded places, especially in view of upcoming festivals,” said PM Modi during the high-level review meeting.

PM Modi also asked officials to audit Covid-specific facilities to ensure the readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, ventilators and staffing.

PM Modi said that Covid is not over yet and directed states and UTs for strengthening ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports. The prime minister also advised adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour including wearing of masks and stressed precautionary doses for the elderly as well as vulnerable groups.

PM Modi also cautioned against complacency and advised for maintaining strict vigil against Covid cases. “There is a need for strengthened surveillance with a focus on genome sequencing and increased testing,” said PM Modi.

This high-level review meeting comes in the backdrop of spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries. A comprehensive presentation was made at the meeting regarding the global Covid situation, including the rising cases in countries, by the health secretary and the member (health) at the NITI Aayog.

Prime Minister Modi was briefed that India has been witnessing a steady decline in cases with average daily cases falling to 153 and weekly positivity down to 0.14 per cent in the week ending December 22. However, 5.9 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally since the last six weeks.

Modi was informed that there is adequate availability with regard to medicines, vaccines and hospital beds. He also advised regularly monitoring of prices and availability of essential medicines.