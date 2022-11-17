Delhi Court rejects Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in money laundering case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday rejected the bail application of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and two others in the money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Jain on May 30th under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The order was supposed to be issued on Wednesday by Special Judge Vikas Dhull, but it was postponed because the order was not ready. Jain had requested bail, claiming that keeping him in custody would be futile.

The judge reserved the order after hearing arguments from the accused, including Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Jain was arrested in April in connection with the disproportionate assets and money laundering case after the ED attached Rs 4.81 crores worth of immovable properties owned by private firms under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Satyendar Jain amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income while serving as a minister in the AAP government of Delhi from February 14 to May 31, 2017, according to the charge sheet.