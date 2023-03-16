Delhi Police notice to Rahul Gandhi on victims of sexual harassment

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ‘women are still being sexually assaulted’ remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar and sought details of victims so that action could be taken.

Taking cognisance of social media posts, police sent a questionnaire and asked Rahul Gandhi “to give details about women who approached him regarding sexual harassment”.

The police said that during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar, Rahul Gandhi said that “I have heard that women are still being sexually assaulted”. Police have asked him to give details of these victims so that security can be provided for them.

In response, Congress said, “We will respond to the notice in due course in accordance with law.”

Taking to Twitter, the Congress stated, “A government rattled by Shri Rahul Gandhi’s questions on PM Modi and Adani’s relationship hides behind its police. 45-days after Bharat Jodo Yatra was completed, Delhi Police has, via a notice, sought details of women who met him and spoke about harassment and violence they may have faced.”

“We will respond to the notice in due course in accordance with law. This notice is yet another proof of a government in panic and their latest salvo to weaken democracy, women empowerment, freedom of expression and role of the opposition,” Congress said in another tweet.