Delhi Police seizes 560 Kg cocaine worth over Rs 2,000 crore, 4 nabbed

New Delhi: In a biggest drug seizure, the Delhi Police on Wednesday seized over 560 kilograms of cocaine valued at over Rs 2,000 crores in the international market and in the process dismantled an international drug syndicate.

The operation led to the arrest of four individuals from South Delhi. The police are investigating a potential narco-terror angle, according to the Delhi Police Special Cell.

The consignment was intercepted from a suspected drug cartel operating within the capital. Police authorities revealed that the cocaine, sourced from abroad, was intended for distribution across Delhi and other regions of India.

Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Additional Commissioner of Police for the Special Cell, providing details about the operation, said “The accused identified as Tushar Goyal, a resident of Vasant Vihar in Delhi, has two associates – Himanshu and Aurangzeb. Bharat Jain, a receiver from Kurla West, has also been apprehended.

Around 15 kgs of cocaine was recovered from the personal possession of Tushar Goyal, Himanshu, and Aurangzeb, said the police official.

“They were caught when they were coming out of the godown in Mahipalpur Extension to supply to the receiver. Remaining marijuana and cocaine were found in the godown. The forward and backward linkages point to a Middle Eastern country – a major handler can be seen. This is the biggest cocaine haul in recent times,” he added.

The police official said that besides Cocaine, a large quantity of marijuana was also recovered from the same site. This drug was smuggled for Phuket, Thailand.

The police official also said that the payment was being made in crypto currency. He refused to divulge further details, stating that the investigation was at a crucial stage. He, however added that the arrested king was under the radar of the investigating agencies for quite some time.