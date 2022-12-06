ED attaches properties worth crores of Anubrata Mondal’s close aide

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached 32 properties of a close aide of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, worth Rs 1.58 crore, in connection with the Bengal cattle smuggling case. The properties belong to accused Sehegal Hossain and his family members.

“Sehegal Hossain is a close confidant of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal and one of the prominent members of the racket that smuggled cattle across the Indo-Bangladesh Border,” the ED alleged.

The case was initiated by the financial probe agency on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, against Satish Kumar (then Commandant of Border Security Force’s 36 Battalion), Md Enamul Haque, Md Anarul SK, Md Golam Mustafa and other officials of the BSF and Indian Customs and unknown others for allegedly smuggling cattle from India to Bangladesh.

Md Enamul Haque, Satish Kumar and Sehegal Hossain were arrested by the ED and are currently in a Delhi jail under judicial custody.

Two charge-sheets have been filed in the case by the ED and so far, assets to the tune of Rs 20.25 crore have been attached by the agency. The total proceeds of crime ascertained till date is Rs 29.43 crore.