Elections to be held in J&K after voters’ list compilation: Amit Shah

Baramulla: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Wednesday that as soon as the work of compiling the voters` list is completed, the elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir with “full transparency”.

Addressing a huge rally here, Shah said that assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted with “full transparency” once the Election Commission completes the exercise of publishing the revised electoral rolls.

Urging the youths to shun the path of violence, Shah said terrorism has claimed 42,000 lives in Jammu and Kashmir since the 1990s and asked whether it has ever benefited anyone.

Referring to the delimitation in J&K, Shah said that the representative of people’s choice will now be elected. Earlier the delimitation was done in such a way that only the representatives from the three families were elected, said Shah on the concluding day of his three-day visit to J&K.

Coming down heavily on the three political families, the home minister said that their governments were responsible for misgovernance, corruption and total lack of development of the region. “Mufti and company, Abdullah and sons and also the Congress family did nothing for the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” said Shah.

He lashed out at those advocating for dialogue with Pakistan. “Some people say we should talk to Pakistan. Why should we talk to Pakistan? We will not talk. We will talk to the people of Baramulla, we will talk to the people of Kashmir,” said Shah.

Shah also said the Modi government under no circumstances would tolerate terrorism and was fully committed to wipe it out from the region. “We want to make Jammu and Kashmir the most peaceful place in the country,” he said.