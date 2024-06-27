Emergency biggest attack on Constitution, says President Murmu in Parliament address

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday called the Emergency imposed in 1975 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi the “biggest attack” on the Constitution and called it the “darkest chapter” in the country’s history during her address to a joint sitting of Parliament.

In her first address to Parliament, after the 18th Lok Sabha was constituted following general elections, President Murmu said the country plunged into chaos during the Emergency and said attempts to “tarnish” democracy should be condemned by everyone.

“Emergency was the biggest and darkest chapter of the direct attack on the Constitution. The entire country plunged into chaos during Emergency, but the nation was victorious against such unconstitutional powers,” she said amid cheers from the ruling BJP members and protests by the Opposition.

“Every attempt to tarnish our democracy should be condemned by all. Divisive forces are conspiring to weaken democracy, create chasm in society from within and outside the country,” the President said.

Lasting for nearly two years, from June 1975 to March 1977, the Emergency was imposed by Indira Gandhi and agreed upon by then President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution. A state of emergency was declared on the rationale that there were imminent internal and external threats to the country.

President Murmu’s comments on Emergency came against the backdrop of a war of words between the BJP and Opposition over the issue. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers recalled the horrors of the Emergency, the Congress and its allies countered the attack, saying an “undeclared Emergency” was in place for the past 10 years of the BJP-led NDA rule.

President Murmu assured that the government is committed to investigating the paper leak issue fairly and strictly punishing the guilty one. The president also highlighted the Ayushman Bharat scheme and said that all the elderly above 70 years of age will get the benefit of free treatment under the scheme.

She asserted that it is a continuous effort of the Government to ensure that the youth of the country gets the adequate opportunity to display their talent.

“My government is committed to a fair investigation of the recent incidents of paper leaks as well as stringent punishment for the guilty. Even before this, we have seen paper leaks in different states. Rising above partisan politics, a nationwide concrete solution is needed for this. Parliament has formed a strict law against irregularities in examinations,” she said.

President Murmu also said that under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, all the elderly above 70 years of age will get the benefit of free treatment.

She further highlighted the benefits of GST and said, “Today GST is creating a medium to formalize India’s economy, to make trade and business easier. For the first time in the month of April, GST collection has crossed the level of Rs 2 lakh crore. This has increased the profit of the states.”