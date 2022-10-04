‘Empty poll promises have far-reaching ramifications’: EC on freebies

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday wrote to political parties for providing authentic information to the voters to assess the financial viability of their election promises and also sought their views on the issue. The EC said it cannot overlook inadequate disclosures on election promises and consequential undesirable impact on financial sustainability as “empty poll promises so made have far-reaching ramifications.”

While the existing guidelines under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) require the political parties and candidates to explain the rationale for promises made therein as well as the possible ways and means to finance such promises, Election Commission has observed that the declarations are quite routine, ambiguous and do not provide adequate information to the voters to exercise informed choice in an election.

The Commission, under the guidance of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar proposed to supplement the existing MCC guidelines and mandate political parties to inform voters about the financial ramifications of their promises in the manifesto against well-defined quantifiable parameters.

The Election Commission has written to all recognised national and state political parties soliciting views for proceeding with the proposed amendment for bringing about a standardized disclosure proforma with the aim of not only strengthening of Model Code of Conduct guidance for political parties and candidates but also ensuring authentic information to the voters to assess the financial viability of election promises made by Political Parties.

The proposed format for disclosure of election promises made by political parties seeks to bring standardisation in the nature of information facilitating comparability. Disclosure proforma mandates declaration of quantification of physical coverage, financial implications of the promises and availability of the financial resources.

By proposing the reform, the poll panel aims to inform voters about the financial feasibility of election promises in manifestos and also whether they are sustainable within the financial space of the state or the Union government. All the national and recognised political parties have been requested to send their views by October 18.