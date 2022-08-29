Ex-RS member, 2 others convicted for forging reimbursement of air travel bills

New Delhi: A Special CBI judge in Delhi on Monday convicted Anil Kumar Sahani, the then Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha); Arvind Tiwari alias Arvind Kumar, then Personal Assistant of Madhya Pradesh and NS Nair, Office Superintendent (Traffic), Air India, in connection with an alleged cheating case claiming undue reimbursement of Rs 9,49,270 incurred upon purported air travel along with other companions.

The CBI had registered an instant case on October 31, 2013, against Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Anil Kumar Sahani, and others.

It was alleged that during 2012, Sahani entered into a conspiracy with Air Cruise Travels Pvt. Ltd, New Delhi, and others with the aim to cheat the Government of India by claiming undue reimbursement of Rs 9,49,270 incurred upon purported air journey along with other companions.

During the investigation, it was found that Sahani conspired with other accused and attempted fraudulent withdrawal of TA and DA by using forged tickets and boarding passes as genuine without performing actual journey.

After investigation, charge-sheet was filed on October 23, 2015, against Sahani and others under relevant sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court noted that the CBI proved it is a case beyond reasonable doubts.

The matter is posted on August 31 for argument on quantum of sentence.