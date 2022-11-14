Forced religious conversion serious issue, threat to national security: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said forced religious conversion is a “very serious issue” which can affect national safety, freedom of religion and freedom of conscience. The top court asked the central government to file an affidavit detailing what steps can be taken to curb such forced conversions.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and Hima Kohli was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions from the Centre and states to take stringent action against forced religious conversion carried out through intimidation or by luring people using gifts and monetary benefits.

The bench called such forceful religious conversion a very serious matter, and said it is time that the Centre steps in to stop them before the situation becomes difficult.

Justice MR Shah said, “Forceful conversion can also affect the security of the nation. It is thus better if the Centre makes its stand clear as to what steps it is taking to stop forced conversions.”

Advocate Ashwani Upadhyay who is a petitioner in the case said that either a separate law should be made to control such conversions or the offence should be added to the existing Indian Penal Code (IPC). He added that the issue is not area specific and is a pan-India problem which needs urgent intervention.

The bench agreed with Upadhyay and said, “This is a very serious matter, and everybody has the right to choose religion, but not by forced conversions. It’s a very dangerous thing.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre assured the bench that the issue was debated in the constituent assembly and the government is conscious of the situation. He added that the government’s side will file their response.

The top court further asked the Centre to make its stand “very clear” on the actions that it proposes to take. It added that religious conversion is legal under the Constitution but not forceful conversion.

The court asked the Centre to file its response and any counter affidavits in the case before November 22. The next hearing in the case is scheduled on November 28.