Four Cong Lok Sabha MPs suspended for entire Monsoon Session over unruly behaviour

New Delhi: Four Congress Lok Sabha MPs were suspended for the entire Monsoon session on Monday over unruly behaviour.

The four Congress MPs — Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan — have been suspended for the entire Monsoon Session ending August 12 for holding protests with placards inside the House. Speaker Om Birla had earlier warned them to behave and not to hold the placards inside the house if they wanted to protest.

As the proceedings began in the Lok Sabha at 2 pm Monday after the swearing-in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu, the opposition members started sloganeering on the issue of price rise and hiked GST rates. Some MPs were seen holding placards and banners and some Opposition MPs reached the well of the House.

The Speaker said the government was ready to discuss the issues. He warned them against waving placards as it violated the rules of the House.

“Any member who brings placard into the House will not be allowed to take part in House proceedings. This is a temple of democracy, it is the responsibility of the members to maintain the dignity of the House,” said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as the opposition MPs continued sloganeering

LAter, the four MPs went near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on the Parliament grounds and raised slogans there.