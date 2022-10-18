High time the world comes together to defeat terrorism: PM Modi

New Delhi: When threats are real, the response cannot be local, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday at the Interpol Assembly here.

While addressing the 90th Interpol General Assembly, the Prime Minister talked about many emerging harmful globalized threats that the world faces such as terrorism, corruption, drug trafficking, poaching and organised crime.

“The pace of change of these dangers is faster than earlier. When threats are global, the response cannot be just local! It is high time that the world comes together to defeat these threats,” he said.

Throwing light on the evils of transnational terrorism, Prime Minister Modi remarked that India has been combating it for several decades, even before the world recognised it.

“We knew the price of safety and security. Thousands of our people made the ultimate sacrifice in this fight,” Modi said.

“There can be no safe havens for the corrupt, terrorists, drug cartels, poaching gangs or organized crime. Such crimes against people in one place are crimes against everyone, crimes against humanity,” he emphasized.

He also stated that Police and law enforcement agencies need to devise procedures and protocols to increase cooperation.

“Interpol can help by speeding up Red Corner Notices for fugitive offenders,” he said.

“A safe and secure world is our shared responsibility. When the forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime cannot operate,” Modi added.

The Interpol General Assembly meeting is taking place in India after a gap of about 25 years. It was last held in 1997.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Interpol President Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock and CBI Director were also present on the occasion.