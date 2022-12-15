IAF holds air exercise in northeastern region amid China tension in Arunachal, Ladakh

New Delhi: Amid tensions with China in eastern Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, the India Air Force (IAF) on Thursday launched a major exercise covering the Northeastern region.

The IAF has deployed almost all its frontline fighter jets, transport aircraft and attack helicopters for the two-day mega exercise.

The Air Force has reportedly sent Rafale, Sukhoi, Mirage 2000, C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and other attack helicopters and other military equipment for the two-day exercise amid a fresh spike of border tension with China along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, in a big boost to the fire power of the IAF, the last of the 36 Rafale jets joined the force.

“FEET DRY! ‘The Pack is Complete’. The last of the 36 IAF Rafales landed in India after a quick enroute sip from a UAE Air Force tanker,” the IAF tweeted.