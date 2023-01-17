‘If Modi comes, we will win’ mentality won’t work: PM warns BJP workers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to not to be overconfident and asked them to connect with people to make them aware of the government policies.

Further he said that all party workers need to work hard and should not work with the mentality “if Modi comes (to campaign), we will win.” Notably, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are the two states where BJP is not in power. Both the states are ruled by Congress.

PM Modi also said that there are just 400 days left for the 2024 General elections and it is important for workers to go among people and tell them that “Modi government did surgical strike because you elected him.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis revealed that PM Modi highlighted that youth aged 18-25 have not witnessed the misgovernance of the previous government and how India has now moved to good governance under the present government. So, awareness about it must be created among youth.

PM Modi made the remark during BJP national executive meeting which is currently underway in the national capital. PM Modi also encouraged workers to connect more with the villages in the border areas. He also said that under the resolution of ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’, all states should cooperate with each other and be accommodative of each others’ language and culture.

BJP will run ‘BJP Jodo’ campaigns to connect people with the party. PM said during BJP national executive meeting that BJP workers have to forge connections with all sections of society with sensitivity and not do anything just for votes but to bring change in the country.

PM Modi said that BJP is no longer a mere political movement but also a social movement working to transform socio-economic conditions.