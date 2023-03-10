India, Australia agree on strengthening trade, defence ties

New Delhi: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Friday in New Delhi that Australia and India have decided to move forward with a more comprehensive economic relationship to strengthen their defence ties.

The Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), the first free trade agreement between India and a developed nation in ten years, was signed by the two nations last year. Yet, negotiations for the considerably bigger Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) have dragged on for more than ten years.

The nations’ negotiations resumed in 2011, but they were put on hold in 2016 due to a deadlock. A settlement has yet to be reached despite the fact that negotiations resumed in 2021.

Albanese, who is on a three-day visit to India, told reporters, “”We also agreed on an early conclusion of our ambitious Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement as soon as possible and I am hopeful that we will be able to finalise that this year.”

“This transformational deal will realise the full potential of the bilateral economic relationship, creating new employment opportunities and raising living standards for the people of both Australia and India.” the Australian PM added.

India claims that under the ECTA, bilateral trade between the two nations, which was $27.5 billion in 2021, has the potential to nearly quadruple to $50 billion in five years.