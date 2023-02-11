‘India belongs to Mahmood as much as it belongs to PM Modi’: Jamiat chief Mahmood Madani

New Delhi: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Mahmood Madani on Friday said that India belongs to Mahmood as much as it belongs to PM Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat. Madani made this remark while addressing the 34th General Session at the Ram Lila ground in New Delhi.

“India is our country. As much as this country belongs to Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat, equally, this country belongs to Mahmood. Neither Mahmood is one inch ahead of them nor they are one inch ahead of Mahmood,” Madani stated.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief further added that India is the first homeland of Muslims. He also stated that saying that Islam is a religion that came from outside is baseless. Madani called India the best country for Hindi Muslims.

“This land is the first homeland of Muslims. Saying that Islam is a religion that came from outside is totally wrong and baseless. Islam is the oldest religion among all religions. India is the best country for Hindi Muslims,” the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief said.

While speaking at the event, Madani expressed concern over the alleged rise in islamophobia and hate speeches. “The rise in Islamophobia, besides cases of hatred and incitement against the Muslims community, has increased to an alarming level in our country, in the recent past,” Madani said as quoted by India TV. Notably, the Jamait also demanded strict punishment against people who incite violence against minorities of the country.