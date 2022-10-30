India doing wonders in commercial space sector: PM Modi hails ISRO

New Delhi: Underlining the importance of the inclusion of nature in India’s culture and festivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the ‘Chhath Puja’ tells us about the importance of sun and the solar energy in our lives.

He was on Sunday addressing the nation in the 94th edition of his ‘Man Ki Baat.’ PM Modi began his address by extending his greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

Modi said that India is now introducing its conventional experiences into modern science and has become one of the largest electricity producers. “The day is not far when the construction of Suryagrams will become a big mass movement in India and the people of Modhera village have already started it”, said PM.

There was a time when India was denied cryogenic technology by other developed nation but Indian scientists developed the technology indigenously and now are launching dozens of satellites. “With this launching, India has emerged as a strong player in the global commercial market, this has also opened new opportunities for India in the field of space,” said PM referring to recent launch of commercial satellite by ISRO.

“Earlier the space sector in India was confined within the purview of government systems. When this space sector was opened to the youth of India, to the private sector of India, revolutionary changes have started coming in it,” PM further added.

Reiterating “Jai Anusandhan” from his Independence Day speech, PM Modi said, I had called for ‘Jai Anusandhan’ from the Red Fort. I had also talked about making this decade the ‘Techade’ of India. I was very happy to see that the students of our IITs have now taken over the goal”, said Modi.

On this occasion, he reminded the audience of National Unity Day which is celebrated every year on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

The prime minister also talked about the ‘Mission Life’ campaign that aims at the protection of the environment and urged the citizens to know and support the campaign. “Mission Life has a simple principle – promoting such a lifestyle, such a lifestyle, which does not harm the environment,” said the PM.