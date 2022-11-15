India-Indonesia share a long history, connected by heritage: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed an Indian diaspora outreach event in Bali. PM Modi said that India and Indonesia are connected by shared heritage and culture and “we still celebrate ancient trade ties with Bali”.

Amid Modi-Modi chants from the people, the prime minister stated, “India and Indonesia share a long history. We still celebrate ancient trade ties with Bali. We are ‘sukh-dukh ke saathi’ (partners in happy and adverse times).”

Stating that India and Indonesia are companions during both good and bad times, the prime minister stressed that India has stood firmly with Indonesia in challenging times. “In 2018, when Indonesia was affected by an earthquake, we immediately started the Samudra Maitri operation,” he said.

The prime minister is on a two-day visit to Bali, Indonesia, to participate in the G20 Summit.

During his address, PM Modi spoke at length about the relations that the two countries, India and Indonesia, share. He said, “As I speak to you in Bali and we sing songs of Indonesian traditions, 1500 km away from here in India’s Cuttack, Bali Yatra Mahotsav is going on – Bali Jatra. This Mahotsav celebrates thousands of years old India-Indonesia trade relations.”

PM Modi further stated, “A few months back, on August 15, India celebrated 75 years of independence. Indonesia’s independence day comes two days after India’s – on August 17. But Indonesia was fortunate to attain independence two years before India. There is a lot that India can learn from Indonesia.”

“But in its 75-year-long development journey, there is a lot that India can give to Indonesia. India’s talent, technology, innovation and industry have made an identity for themselves before the world. Several big companies in the world have an Indian-origin CEO,” he added.