‘India-Middle East-Europe corridor will be foundation for world trade’: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor, which India proposed at the recent G20 Summit, will be a foundation for world trade in the coming centuries and India will be remembered for this vision.

He was speaking in his monthly Mann ki Baat programme and mentioned the “Silk route”, an ancient trade route used by India when it was a prosperous and great trading power.

PM Modi said the G20 Summit was a success for India, especially after the achievement of Chandrayaan-3 mission. “India’s leadership was acknowledged by the world as it succeeded in making the African Union a member of the G20,” he said. He also talked about Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 Summit, which has become a “celebrity” as people have been taking selfies with the modern conference hall.

Modi said that September 27 is the World Tourism Day and tourism is a sector that creates maximum jobs with minimum investment. He said that goodwill is very important for attracting tourists and India’s goodwill has increased in the last few years. He said that more than one lakh foreign delegates visited different parts of India during the G20 meetings and experienced its diversity and heritage.

The Prime Minister expressed his happiness that Santiniketan associated with Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and the Hoysala temples of Karnataka were recently declared as world heritage sites. He said that India has 42 such sites now and it is working to get more places related to its culture and heritage recognised as the World Heritage Sites.

He said that October 2 is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and it was a memorable sight to see world leaders paying tribute at his memorial during the G20 Summit. He said that this shows how his ideas are still relevant globally.

He said that many cleanliness programmes are being planned to mark his birth anniversary and the central government departments have launched ‘Swachhta hi sewa’ programme. PM Modi urged the people to join a big cleanliness drive at 10 am on October 1 in their locality or any public place.

He said that it will be a true homage to Gandhi ji and asked people to buy some khadi products. He also reminded people to remember ‘vocal for local’ and buy ‘Made in India’ products in the upcoming festival season.