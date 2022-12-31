‘India’s relations with China are not normal’, says S Jaishankar

New Delhi: Launching an attack on China at the Indian diaspora in Cyprus, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said that India’s relations with the neighbouring country China are not normal and the challenges for India along its borders increased during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the event Jaishankar said, “We have challenges on our borders which have intensified during Covid-19. Relations with China are not normal because we will not agree to any attempt to change the LAC unilaterally.”

“So on the foreign policy side, on the national security side, I can share with you a picture of firmness on diplomacy, on foreign policy, because that is something which I am,” he added.

Aiming at Pakistan without naming it, Jaishankar said that India wants good neighbourly relations with everybody. “But good neighbourly relations do not mean excusing or looking away or rationalizing terrorism. That we are very clear,” he said.

Talking about the expectations from India, Jaishankar said that there are lots of expectations as New Delhi is seen as the one that solves problems. He further added that India is seen as a country with a strong economy and an independent nation.

India is negotiating 3 agreements with Cyprus – defence operations cooperation, migration and mobility agreement to facilitate legal movement of people of both the countries and agreement on International Solar Alliance, Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar said, ” Finally, let me say a few words about Indians abroad. Indians abroad in the sense of Indian citizens staying abroad, people who are part of Indian families abroad, and overseas citizens. OCS Cardholders from the time the Modi government came, I think we have been very clear that Indians abroad are a great source of strength to the motherland. I mean, there are absolutely no two ways about this. But just saying this is not enough. As we become bigger, as more Indians go out, the global workplace increases.”

“Today there are 30, 32, 33 million Indians, 3.3 crore Indians and people of Indian origin who live abroad, maybe about roughly two to one are non-citizens and citizens. Now, when such a large number of people live abroad and the benefits to India are visible to us in many ways, the big issue which arises is what is the obligation of India? And the obligation of India is really to take care of them, to take care of them to the best possible ability, especially in the most difficult situations. So you have seen in the last seven or eight years, wherever Indians have been in difficulty, the Indian government, the Indian state is there for them,” he added.

Jaishankar mentioned his 40 years of experience in the foreign ministry and said that this has been really a complete transformation of how embassies and high commissions and ministries and officials think about the Indian community.