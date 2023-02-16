Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J&K’s Kupwara, one terrorist killed

Srinagar: A terrorist was gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara during a joint operation by the Indian Army and J&K Police. The neutralised terrorist was among the three armed men who tried to enter India from Pak-occupied Pakistan.

While another terrorist was injured in the exchange of fire with the Indian security forces, he managed to flee back alongside his companion. The incident marked the first infiltration bid by Pak-based terrorists this year, said sources.

In a statement, the Indian Army said the three terrorists were spotted near the anti-infiltration grid created by the force near the LOC. The moment the presence of the trio was confirmed, the police and military personnel tracked their movement closely and finally engaged them as they neared the LOC.

“On being challenged at close proximity to the post, an intense firefight ensued between the terrorists and the alert troops, resulting in successful elimination of one terrorist, while grievously injuring the other. The injured terrorist managed to flee to PoJK (Pakistan occupied Jammu Kashmir), along with the third terrorist, taking advantage of darkness,” a statement by the Army stated.

The ambush got the intruders off-guard, killing one on the spot and the two others were forced to pull back to PoK. An AK-47 rifle, light automatic weapon, ammunition and grenades were among the items recovered by the slain man. They were found during the joint search operation carried out in the morning.

“Continued infiltration bids along the Line of Control are an uncanny reminder of Pakistan’s efforts to orchestrate terrorism in Kashmir valley and disrupt peace and harmony, while putting on the facade of ceasefire understanding,” the Army statement added.