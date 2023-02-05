‘It is neither relevant nor beneficial for India’, says AIMPLB while opposing UCC

Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) met in Lucknow on Sunday and held and discussion on a variety of issues, including the Gyanvapi dispute, the uniform civil code (UCC), and other Muslim-related matters.

The Board considered the topic of a uniform civil code and stated that fundamental rights provide all individuals religious freedom, and implementing the uniform civil code would deprive citizens of constitutionally guaranteed rights.

Board said in a release, “Such a code is neither relevant nor beneficial for a multi-religious, multi-cultural and multi-lingual country like India.”

The AIMPLB also urged everyone to protect religious freedom and personal laws, agencies reported.

In the national interest, the board stated that the Places of Worship Act of 1992 should be followed in word and spirit.

The board also asked the courts to take note of atrocities against minorities and vulnerable groups and stated that the judiciary is all people’s last hope.

The Muslim board also objected to the practice of demolishing houses and implicating the accused even before the law is allowed to take its course, reported agencies.

The protection of Waqf and how it may be utilised to educate the poor and Muslims, improve women’s lives, and increase their involvement in social life were also considered in the discussion.