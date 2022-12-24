Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah row: Court orders survey of disputed site

Mathura: In the latest development in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute case, the Mathura court on Saturday ordered a survey of the disputed site on Saturday. The survey will be conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India after January 2.

The order was passed on a case filed by the Hindu Sena. The next hearing date was fixed on January 20.

Notably, on December 8, National president of Hindu Sena Vishnu Gupta and vice president Surjit Singh Yadav, claimed in the court that the Idgah was constructed by then Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb on the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

Shahi Idgah Committee lawyer Tanvir Ahmed has said that the survey order by court was passed without hearing the defendant’s side.

Ahmed said that they would present their argument in the court and would also file their objection. He further added, “This case is not an ordinary as people’s religious beliefs are connected to it.” The Idgah Mosque committee lawyer also said that many cases like this one are pending in different courts across the country, but in all those cases the defendant’s arguments are always listened.

When asked why the committee has a problem with the survey as 13.37 acres of the disputed land was different, Ahmed said that it was not an ordinary case but an issue of people’s religious beliefs. He added, the people who filed the case were not related to any trust or temple and it was totally unacceptable the way order was passed.