Law to prevent transfer of land to ‘infiltrators’ who marry tribal women: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced that the BJP, if voted to power in Jharkhand, will bring a law to prevent the transfer of land to infiltrators who marry tribal girls in the state.

The Home Minister also said that his party would reclaim the land already acquired under such circumstances and would return it to the original tribal families.

“The tribal population is declining in Jharkhand. Infiltrators are grabbing land by marrying our daughters. We will bring legislation to prevent the transfer of land to infiltrators if they marry tribal women. We will also form a committee to identify infiltrators to drive them out and reclaim land grabbed by them,” Shah said while addressing an election rally in Seraikela.

Further in his address, the Union Home Minister also slammed Hemant Soren-led government for insulting Champai Soren, a former JMM veteran who has now joined the BJP, when he raised the infiltration issue. Shah claimed that Champai Soren was forced to resign as Jharkhand Chief Minister for speaking about infiltration and tribal rights.

“Today the whole of Jharkhand and especially the tribal areas are troubled by infiltration. When our Champai Soren raised the issue of infiltration, Hemant Babu said, you should leave the post of Chief Minister,” Shah said.

“Champai Soren remained loyal to Guru ji (Sibu Soren) and Hemant Soren for so many years, but the way he was humiliated and expelled is not just an insult to him, but to the entire tribal society. The only issue that Champai Soren raised was that this infiltration should stop, but they (JMM) were not ready to do it,” the senior BJP leader added.

Amit Shah also accused the ruling alliance — Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) — of only working for personal growth and indulging in corruption, adding that “Corrupt leaders of JMM-led coalition to be sent behind bars if BJP forms government in Jharkhand”.

Shah alleged that the JMM-led government was behind several large-scale frauds, including a Rs 1,000 crore MNREGA scam, a Rs 300 crore land scam, a Rs 1,000 crore mining scam, and a multi-crore liquor scam. He even claimed that the government misappropriated Rs 3.90 lakh crore allocated by the central government.