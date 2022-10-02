LeT terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, arms ammunition recovered

Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baskuchan area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.

“Killed terrorist identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan Shopian, linked with LeT terror outfit,” Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted, quoting Additional Director General Police Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar.

A top police official said, “Incriminating materials and, arms, and ammunitions, including AK rifle, have been recovered. He was involved in several terror crimes and had recently escaped from an encounter.”

The encounter started after a joint team of police and security forces received input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

As the security forces cordoned off the area, hiding terrorists started firing triggering an encounter.

Meanwhile, a policeman martyred and another CRPF personnel was injured in a terrorist attack in the Pingelan area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.

According to an official, the terrorists opened fire at a guard post of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“Terrorists fired upon joint naka party of CRPF and Police at Pinglana, Pulwama. In this terror attack, 1 Police personnel got martyred and 1 CRPF personnel got injured. Reinforcement sent. Area being cordoned,” Jammu & Kashmir Police said.

Immediately after the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and launched an intensive search operation to nab or neutralise the terrorists responsible for the act.