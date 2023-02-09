Lithium deposits found first time in India, confirms Geological Survey of India

New Delhi: For the first time, lithium deposits have been found in India, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) said on Thursday.

The Ministry of Mines said that Lithium inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes have been found in Salal-Haimana area of Reasi District of Jammu and Kashmir.

The lithium deposits are very critical for India as the government has been focusing on electric cars especially in the metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai and others.

The Ministry of Mines further stated that 51 mineral blocks including Lithium and Gold were handed over to the state governments.

Out of the 51 mineral blocks, 5 blocks pertain to gold and other blocks pertain to commodities like potash, molybdenum, base metals etc. spread across 11 states of Jammu & Kashmir (UT), Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

In this financial year, the GSI will be taking up 966 programmes comprising 318 mineral exploration projects including 12 marine mineral investigation projects.

Government has stressed on the exploration of strategic – critical and fertiliser minerals.

The GSI has formulated 115 projects on strategic and critical minerals and 16 projects on fertiliser minerals.

“55 programmes on geoinformatics, 140 programmes on fundamental and multidisciplinary geosciences and 155 programs for training and institutional capacity building have also been taken up,” the Mines ministry stated.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) was set up in 1851, Initially, it was constituted to find coal deposits for the Indian Railways. However, the GSI has now grown into a repository of geo-science information.