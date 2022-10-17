Manish Sisodia takes ‘memory loss route’ to evade CBI queries on excise scam

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths are certainly not satisfied with the answers of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case.

According to sources, the probe agency during questioning, confronted Sisodia with documentary evidences related to excise scam but instead of replying, the Delhi deputy CM remained tightlipped as he like Satyender Jain too suffered ‘memory loss’.

Sisodia was also extensively asked about his association with Vijay Nair and two others who were arrested by the CBI earlier. He was evasive and not ready to come forth with his reply to all the queries raised by the CBI officials, said sources.

Sources said that he was even asked if Vijay Nair was involved in the drafting of the excise policy along with three other who were alleged close associates of Sisodia.

However, Sisodia was allowed to go home after over nine hours of grilling by the CBI.

Earlier, before arriving at the central probe agency headquarters, Sisodia went to his party office in the morning, from where he proceeded to Rajghat with his supporters who gathered outside his residence and joined him on the way to the CBI office.