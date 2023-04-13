Modi speaks to Rishi Sunak, calls for ‘strong action’ against anti-India elements

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had a telephone conversation today with his United Kingdom counterpart Rishi Sunak. Both leaders discussed bilateral issues during the call.

PM Modi invited Sunak to the G20 Summit in September 2023 and also raised the issue of the security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK.

“The leaders reviewed the progress on a number of bilateral issues as part of the India-UK Roadmap 2030. They expressed satisfaction at the recent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation, particularly in trade and economic sectors,” the PMO in a statement said.

PM Modi and Sunak agreed on the need for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement between the two countries. During the call, PM Modi demanded strict action against anti-India elements in the UK.

“PM Modi raised the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK and called for strong action against anti-India elements by the UK Government. PM Rishi Sunak conveyed that the UK considers the attack on Indian High Commission totally unacceptable and assured of security of the Indian Mission and its personnel,” the PMO statement read.

PM Modi also raised the issue of economic offenders who have sought refuge in the UK. He also sought progress on the return of these fugitives so that they can appear before the Indian judicial system.

PM Modi invited his UK counterpart to the G20 Summit to be held in September 2023. Sunak lauded the progress made under India’s Presidency of the G20. The UK PM reiterated his country’s full support for India’s initiatives and their success. The Indian Prime Minister conveyed greetings to Sunak and the Indian community in the UK on the eve of Baisakhi.