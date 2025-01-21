Naxal carrying Rs one crore reward among 16 ultras killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

Raipur: At least 16 Naxalities were killed in a gunfight with the security forces on Monday during a joint operation launched by Odisha and Chhattisgarh police.

This incident comes a day after two women Naxalities were gunned down by security forces in Chhattisgarh.

A top Naxal commander, Jayram alias Chalapathi, with a reward of Rs 1 crore, was also killed, said a senior police official.

The joint interstate operation, assisted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), took place in the border areas of Nuapada district of Odisha and Gariabandh district of Chhattisgarh.

The joint forces were acting on intelligence inputs about many Naxalities operating in the deep forests in the border area. Subsequently, they launched a joint interstate operation on January 19.

A huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives has been recovered by the security forces following the encounter. According to the Odisha Police, the number of casualties from the Naxal side might go up.

“A massive search operation is underway in the area,” said a senior police official.

Saying that India is on the verge of eliminating Naxalism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X and wrote, ” Another mighty blow to Naxalism. Our security forces achieved major success towards building a Naxal-free Bharat.

Thanking the CRPF, Odisha and Chhattisgarh police, Shah further wrote, “With our resolve for a Naxal-free India and the joint efforts of our security forces, Naxalism is breathing its last today.”