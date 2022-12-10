NIA announces Rs 40 lakh bounty on 4 TRF terrorists, including two Pakistani

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency has announced Rs 40 lakh cash reward for information on four hard-core terrorists including two Pakistani of The Resistance Front (TRF).

It may be noted that two out of the four terrorists are Pakistani terrorists. TRF is a frontal outfit of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The premier terror probe agency declared a Rs 10 lakh reward against each of the four TRF terrorists including Basit Ahmed Dar, Salem Rehmani Saifullah Sajid Jatt, Sajjad Gul. Rehmani and Jatt are residents of Pakistan.

The NIA in it advertisement has listed phone numbers and email id for people who want to give any information on the TRF terrorists. Here are the numbers – 24368800, 2476270-71, WhatsApp/Telegram: 9149981400.

The NIA has assured that the identity of the informer will be kept secret.

The NIA release the details of the three TRF terrorists, however, the photograph of Saifullah Sajid Jatt was not there on the poster.

Posters of the wanted TRF terrorists were found pasted at different public places in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The four terrorists are masterminds of the targeted killings in the Valley.

The NIA had registered a case against the TRF terrorists on November 18, 2021 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 13, 17, 18, 18B, 38, and 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The four terrorists of TRF are accused hatching a conspiracy to radicalise, motivate, and recruiting the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to carry out terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country.