NIA makes two arrests from Delhi in Mundra’s 3,000 kgs heroin seizure case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at 20 locations across the country in connection with seizure of 3,000 kgs of heroin at Gujarat’s Mundra port on September 13, 2021, and arrested two key accused, officials said.

The raids were conducted at 14 places in Delhi, three places in West Bengal, two places in Gujarat, and one place in Punjab.

“Based on investigations so far and incriminating evidence obtained during the searches, two key accused involved in smuggling of heroin through import consignments from Afghanistan, via maritime route, have been arrested,” an official said.

The accused were identified as Harpreet Singh Talwar alias Kabir Talwar and Prince Sharma, both residents of Delhi.

The official said that the arrested accused were a part of international drug smuggling network involved in smuggling of large commercial quantities of heroin originating from Afghanistan into India.

“Heroin was being concealed in import consignments of material, such as semi-processed talc, bituminous coal etc. One such consignment of about 3,000 kgs of Heroin was intercepted and seized at Mundra Port by the DRI in 2021.”

The accused were involved in import of narcotics through shell import companies and further facilitated its transport to Delhi-based Afghan nationals involved in purification and of distribution of heroin in many states including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP.

“Investigation continues to unravel the entire supply chain and network of money laundering, drug distribution and other players involved in this international drug network,” the official said.