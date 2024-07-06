Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget on July 23 in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Union Budget for the financial year 2024–25 will be tabled in the Lok Sabha on July 23. Budget session of the parliament is scheduled to be conducted between July 22 and August 12.

While announcing the schedule, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on his official X handle said, “Hon’ble President of India, on the recommendation of the Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session, 2024, from July 22, 2024, to August 12, 2024 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary Business).”

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the full budget of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. Earlier, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, an interim budget was tabled in Parliament on February 1.

As the Union Budget 2024 dates are out, there are high expectations and speculations doing the rounds that the Finance Minister may announce certain benefits for the taxpayers under the Modi 3.0 government. One such expected benefit is an increase in the standard deduction limit, which several experts believe is long overdue.