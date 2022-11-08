‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’: PM Modi unveils India’s G20 mantra

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo, theme, and website of India’s G20 presidency. PM Modi said that the mantra for G20 presidency will be “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

“India led the renewable energy revolution with One Sun, One World, One Grid. India strengthened the global health initiative with One Earth, One Health. And now India’s theme for the G20 will be One Earth, One Family, One Future,” PM Modi said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the G20 presidency offers a unique opportunity to India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance. It said the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 presidency would reflect the country’s “message and overarching priorities” to the world. India will assume the presidency of the powerful grouping from current chair Indonesia on December 1. PM Modi while unveiling the G20 logo said, “This logo of G-20 is not just a logo. This is a message. It is a feeling which is in our veins. This is a resolution, which has been included in our thinking.”

“I congratulate countrymen on historic occasion of India’s G20 Presidency. ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’ is signature of India’s compassion to world. Lotus portrays cultural heritage & faith of India in bringing world together,” he added.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union (EU).

The G20 summit will take place in Bali on November 15-16 and Modi is set to be among the top leaders attending it. “In a significant step in this direction, India will assume the G20 presidency from December 1. The G20 presidency offers a unique opportunity to India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance,” it added.

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, more than 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

“During the course of its G20 presidency, India will be holding about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India,” the MEA said in a statement.

“The G20 summit to be held next year would be one of the highest profile international gatherings to be hosted by India,” it added. India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous and incoming G20 presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India.