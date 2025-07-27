Operation Sindoor shows India’s resolve and readiness, says Army Chief

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday said Operation Sindoor was a clear message and decisive response to Pakistan, calling it an extension of the legacy of Operation Vijay. He was speaking at the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations held in Drass, Ladakh.

General Dwivedi said the operation, launched after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied territory on the night of May 6 and 7. He stressed that no civilians were harmed during the strike.

“This was not just a response—it was a clear message that those who support terrorism will not be spared,” the Army Chief said. He added that the operation demonstrated the Indian Army’s preparedness and the effectiveness of a coordinated, whole-of-nation approach.

Referring to the 1999 Kargil conflict, he said the Indian Army continues to uphold the spirit and courage of Operation Vijay. “Operation Sindoor was our resolve, our message, and our answer to the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which left a deep wound on the entire nation,” he said.

He warned that any attempt to destabilise India would be met with a forceful reply. “This is the new normal of India,” he said.

Outlining future capabilities, General Dwivedi announced the formation of two new military units—the ‘Rudra’ All-Arms Brigade and the ‘Bhairav Light Commando Battalion’. He said the Rudra brigade will integrate infantry, mechanised units, artillery, special forces, and unmanned systems, backed by logistics and combat support.

The Bhairav battalion, he said, is a Special Forces unit designed to operate along the borders with speed and precision.

He also detailed advances in drone warfare, including new artillery regiments with loitering munitions and counter-drone systems, and the creation of drone warfare platoons in every infantry battalion. The Army’s air defence system, he said, is being enhanced with indigenous missile systems.

General Dwivedi said India remains committed to peace, but with strength. “We are peaceful, but not weak. We are determined, vigilant, and always prepared,” he said.