Outcomes of India-UK FTA will benefit future generations: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for the Maldives on Thursday (July 24) after concluding a visit to the United Kingdom, where India and the UK signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

In a post on X, Modi said the agreement would benefit future generations and foster shared prosperity. “Concluding a very important UK visit. The outcomes of this visit will benefit our future generations and contribute to shared growth and prosperity. Gratitude to the PM Keir Starmer, the UK Government and people for their warmth,” he said.

Modi described his talks with UK prime minister Keir Starmer as “outstanding”. The visit also featured a meeting at Chequers, where the two leaders discussed economic cooperation over tea.

“‘Chai Pe Charcha’ with PM Keir Starmer at Chequers… brewing stronger India-UK ties!” Modi posted. He said the CETA signing marked a pivotal step in strengthening the India-UK economic partnership.

At Chequers, the two leaders visited an exhibition highlighting bilateral economic ties and met players from Buckinghamshire Street Cricket Hubs. Modi presented a bat signed by the Indian T20 World Cup-winning team to the young players, calling sport a bridge for people-to-people connections.