PM Modi destroying India’s democracy, minorities under attack: Rahul Gandhi

London: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Modi government, claiming that the countrymen are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy.

During his lecture at Cambridge University, the Congress MP said that minorities and media are under attack.

The phones of several personalities have been put on surveillance and they are threatened.

Taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress MP said, “What good work has been done by PM Modi? I can say that giving gas cylinders to women or opening bank accounts are good things.

“The foundation that Prime Minister Modi is laying is not correct, the basis of which is that he is ruining India’s architecture…he is imposing such an idea on the country which India will never be able to adapt to,” Rahul Gandhi said at Cambridge University.

A Sikh is sitting here, he is from India. We have Muslims, Christians in the country, but PM Modi says that they are second class citizens in India, I do not agree with this, Gandhi added.

The Congress leader claimed that Israeli spyware Pegasus was being used to snoop into his phone.

“I myself had Pegasus on my phone. A large number of politicians had Pegasus on their phones. I have been called by intelligence officers who told me, ‘Please be careful about what you are saying on the phone because we are sort of recording the stuff. So this is the constant pressure that we feel. Cases on the Opposition. I have got a number of criminal liable cases for things that should under no circumstances be criminal liable cases. That’s what we are trying to defend,” Rahul Gandhi said.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla came down hard on Rahul Gandhi, saying the Gandhi scion’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was a flow show and heavily criticised the Congress for failing to win Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland elections.

“After the spectacular no show of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, where Congress has been consigned to irrelevance in 3 states with a minority & tribal population, you have the immature dynast making the same ramblings & rantings that have been rejected by courts & court of public opinion!” Poonawalla tweeted.

The BJP leader launched a severe attack on Rahul Gandhi saying tat the dynast is a serial offender. He also took aim at Rahul over former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s decision to impose Emergency in India.

Poonawalla further attacked the Congress MP over commenting over Supreme Court verdicts.

“The entitled dynast is a serial offender – his hatred for one person transcends into hatred for the country time and again.