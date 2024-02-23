PM Modi hits out Rahul Gandhi for his ‘Varanasi youth drinking alcohol’ remark

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for saying he “saw people lying on the road after drinking alcohol” in Varanasi.

Addressing a public gathering in his Lok Sabha constituency, PM Modi slammed Gandhi and said, “Those who have lost their senses are calling the children of my Kashi (Varanasi) drunkards.”

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said the ‘Yuvraj’ of Congress’s ‘Shahi Parivar’ insulted the people of Varanasi on their own soil. “What kind of language is this? They have spent two decades abusing Modi, and now they are venting out their frustration on the youth of UP,” said the Prime Minister.

He added he will “never forget the insult” by the INDIA bloc towards the young people of Uttar Pradesh.

“This is their reality, they are family oriented and are afraid of the talent of the youth,” said PM Modi. He added that another reason for the “uneasiness” of the INDIA bloc leaders is “they do not like the new form of Kashi and Ayodhya”.

Slamming the Congress party, PM Modi said Uttar Pradesh had been left behind in development for decades due to the politics of “parivarvaad”, corruption and appeasement.

The Prime Minister also attacked the INDIA bloc and said the Opposition leaders come together during every election but when the result is “nil”, they separate and “start abusing each other”.

Expressing his confidence about the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he added, “This time the mood of the entire country is favouring Modi’s guarantee, all the seats in Uttar Pradesh will go to NDA.”

The Prime Minister said his “third term” will be his “most intense” one yet.