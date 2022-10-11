PM Modi inaugurates Mahakal Lok corridor at Mahakaleshwar temple

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the first phase of the Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project in the holy city of Ujjain.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 ‘Jyotirlings’ in the country that gets devotees throughout the year, is considered one of the holiest places by the Hindus, and lakhs of people converge here from all parts of the country during Shravan month of the Hindu calendar.

During the inauguration, PM Modi said that the Mahakal Lok corridor will add to “Ujjain’s vibrancy”. He also said that Ujjain has been central to India’s spiritual ethos.

“The grandeur of Mahalkal Lok is unparalleled and this will add impetus to the global cultural significance of the country,” PM Modi said.

Ahead of dedicating to the nation the first phase of the ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ corridor, Prime Minister Modi also performed puja at Lord Mahakal temple in Ujjain.