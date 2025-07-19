PM Modi pays tribute to Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 19 paid tribute to freedom fighter Mangal Pandey on the occasion of his birth anniversary, describing him as one of the leading warriors who challenged British colonial rule.

In a post shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the prime minister wrote: “Respectful tribute to the great freedom fighter Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary. He was one of the foremost warriors who challenged British rule. His courage and valour will continue to inspire generations of Indians.”

महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी मंगल पांडे को उनकी जयंती पर आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। वे ब्रिटिश हुकूमत को चुनौती देने वाले देश के अग्रणी योद्धा थे। उनके साहस और पराक्रम की कहानी देशवासियों के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत बनी रहेगी। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 19, 2025

Mangal Pandey is widely regarded as a key figure in India’s First War of Independence in 1857, whose actions sparked widespread rebellion against British authority.

Mangal Pandey was a sepoy in the 34th Regiment of the Bengal Native Infantry. In 1984, India issued a postage stamp in his memory. His life and actions have also been portrayed in several Indian cinematic productions.