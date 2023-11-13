PM Modi predicts exit of Baghel’s government in Chhattisgarh

Mungeli(Chhattisgarh): The campaign for the second phase of polls in Chhattisgarh covering 70 seats has intensified with political leaders addressing electrically charged rallies in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed Vijay Sankalap Maharally here and claimed that the people of Chhattisgarh do not want Congress anymore in the state.

“Time has come for the ‘Bidai’ (Farewell) of Congress leaders who looted you for five years. Today, while the whole country is watching. Who has taken charge of the Congress party’s defeat? Not Modi, it’s you, the people of Chhattisgarh. The Adivasis, the poor, and the backward classes are eagerly waiting for the Congress party’s farewell….The women have decided that they don’t want Congress anymore. The Congress has also got the sense that it’s time to say goodbye,” said PM Modi.

He said that the Congress party’s farewell has become certain after the first phase of voting. Prime Minister assured the people that if the BJP party comes to power in Chhattisgarh, the state will develop rapidly.”The dreams of the youth will be fulfilled. The life of the Mahtari sisters here will become easier. Control of corruption, strict action against corruption will be taken,” he added.

PM Modi also promised that the poor will continue to receive free ration for the next five years. Talking about the Mahadev app scam, PM Modi said that the Congress party needs to tell the people how much kickbacks CM Bhupesh Baghel received as there are allegations of distribution of Rs 508 crores.