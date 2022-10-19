PM Modi slams Opposition, urges people to unite against abusers of Gujarat citizenry

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people of the state to unite against those constantly demeaning Gujarat and its citizenry.

“Time has come to show our strength against those whose day starts and ends with abusing Gujarat and its citizenry,” PM Modi said while addressing a huge gathering in Junagadh.

On a lighter note, the Prime Minister said that Diwali and Dhanteras have arrived early and the preparations for new year celebrations are already underway for the people of Junagadh.

He expressed happiness for dedicating and laying the foundation stones of projects that were worth more than the state’s budget in earlier times. He said that this is all due to the blessings of the people of Gujarat.

Modi termed the area comprising Junagadh, Gir Somnath and Porbandar as the tourism capital of Gujarat. He said the projects that are being planned today will create huge opportunities for employment and self-employment. “My chest swells with pride today”, the Prime Minister said and credited it to the people of Gujarat.

He laid the foundation stone for the improvement of coastal highways along with the construction of missing links. In the first phase of this project, a total highway length of over 270 Km will be covered across 13 districts.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of two water supply projects and for the construction of a godown complex for storage of Agri products at Junagadh. At Porbandar, he laid the foundation stone for the holistic development of Shri Krishan Rukshamani Mandir, Madhavpur.

He also laid the foundation stone of sewage and water supply projects and for maintenance dredging at Porbandar Fishery Harbour. At Gir Somnath, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of two projects, including the development of a fishing port at Madhwad.