PM Modi targets Congress after Medha Patkar joins Rahul Gandhi’s `Bharat Jodo Yatra’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress leader walked with a woman who tried everything to derail the Narmada Project. This he said in an apparent swipe at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier on Saturday, during the Maharashtra leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi was joined by activist Medha Patkar who spearheaded the Narmada Bachao Aandolan to prevent the displacement of locals due to the water of the Dam.

In his address at a rally in Gujarat`s Dhoraji on Sunday, the Prime Minister said without naming Rahul Gandhi, “You would have seen a picture published in the newspaper yesterday of a Congress leader standing with those who oppose the Narmada Project. You should ask them with what face are they coming to seek votes from you. They did everything to stall the Narmada project for decades together and ensured that no money including that from World Bank was able to come over to Gujarat. They were constantly maligning the reputation of Gujarat.”

He said that the matter was taken to courts and the lady who spearheaded this movement was seen along with the Congress leader.

“This shows that you are only walking towards destroying Gujarat,” said PM Modi at the rally in Dhoraji.

“Those people who try to destroy the only water lifeline of the Kutch region are seen with Congress leaders. This shows that they are only working towards destroying Gujarat. Voters and Gujarat need to ask Congress leadership, why are they aligning with such forces.”

A dream of the Iron Man Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, the foundation stone of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, a concrete gravity dam built on the Narmada river was laid by India`s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. After years of legal hurdles, the 1,210 metres long dam was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in 2017.