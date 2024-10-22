PM Modi to Putin: Ready to provide all cooperation to resolve Ukraine conflict

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 16th Brics Summit in Kazan on Tuesday. In their bilateral meeting, the Prime Minister expressed India’s willingness to provide all cooperation for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

“I have been in constant touch with you on the subject of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As I have said earlier, we believe that the problems should be resolved in a peaceful manner. We fully support the early establishment of peace and stability. All our efforts give priority to humanity. India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in the times to come,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also recalled his two visits to Russia in the last three months, saying they “reflect our close coordination and deep friendship”.

Besides Putin, the Prime Minister is likely to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as hold bilateral talks with leaders from the other Brics member nations.

The summit comes in the wake of ongoing global unrest, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the Middle East crisis.

Last month, Putin acknowledged PM Modi as a “friend” and expressed gratitude for India’s support in seeking a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war.

This is when the Russian President extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to attend the Brics Summit.

Putin’s acknowledgement came two months after PM Modi called him and urged an early resolution to the two-year war. PM Modi also met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in August in Kyiv.

This is the Prime Minister’s second visit to Russia this year. In July, he attended the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit in Moscow. During this visit, he not only held bilateral talks with Putin, but was also conferred Russia’s highest civilian award, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle

Another significant development that took place on the eve of the Brics Summit was India and China agreeing to resume patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh “leading to disengagement”, marking a massive breakthrough in diplomatic ties between the two neighbours.

While making the announcement of the agreement on Monday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also touched upon the possible meeting of PM Modi and President Xi.

“We are still working around the time and engagements,” he said.

The two-day Summit, under the theme “Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security”, will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues.

It will also offer a valuable opportunity to assess the progress of initiatives launched by the nine-nation alliance and to identify potential areas for future collaboration.