Prime Minister Modi gets emotional as he talks about Morbi bridge collapse

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional and teary-eyed while talking about the tragic collapse of the Morbi Cable bridge while addressing the public at Banaskantha district’s Tharad in Gujarat. PM Modi was in Tharad on Monday for laying the foundation stone of various projects.

PM Modi was addressing the public at the event when he got emotional as he talked about the lost lives in the devastating incident where the century-old bridge collapsed killing over 130 people.

He said that what happened in Morbi was horrible and painful and he was having difficulty in choosing whether to cancel all the programs or attend.

“I was in dilemma…whether to cancel the events or not.” But your love and affection and for the duty… I gathered strength and came here.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi in Gujarat on November 1, the state chief minister`s office announced on Monday.

According to the latest estimates, at least 132 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on Sunday, plunging people, into the Machchhu River