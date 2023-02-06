Prime Minister Modi hits out at opposition over false Rafale allegations

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a dig at opposition parties over the Rafale purchase issue.

Speaking at an event in Karnataka, PM Modi said that the opposition spread misinformation about Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). He added that false allegations were made against his government.

“Misinformation was spread about HAL,” PM Modi stated. He added, “We improved govt defence companies while also opening doors for private sector…Few years ago, false allegations were hurled against our govt by making HAL an excuse, people were provoked and the time of Parliament was wasted.”

PM Modi’s statement:

The Prime Minister further stated that no matter how big the lie is, eventually it is defeated. PM Modi said that HAL’s Helicopter Factory and its rising power would unveil those who levelled false allegations. ” PM Modi stated that HAL is boosting self-reliance in defence.

Notably, before the 2019 general elections, the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi accused the Modi government of favouring Anil Ambani’s company in giving the Rafale offset contract instead of HAL. “HAL is India’s strategic asset. The future of India’s aerospace industry has been destroyed by snatching #Rafale from HAL & gifting it to Anil Ambani,” Gandhi had said.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi inaugurated the Helicopter Factory of HAL. and unveils Light Utility Helicopter in Karnataka’s Tumakuru. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were also present on the occasion.

Notably, LUH is an indigenously designed and developed 3-ton class, single-engine multipurpose utility helicopter. It also has a unique feature of high manoeuvrability.