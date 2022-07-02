Prophet row: Kolkata Police issues lookout notice against Nupur Sharma

Kolkata: Kolkata Police, on Saturday, issued lockout notice against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, whose controversial comments about Prophet Muhammad had created nationwide stir and tension last month.

A senior official of the city police informed that they were forced to issue the lookout notice as Sharma did not turn up after she was sent two notices for appearance for interrogation. Kolkata Police is the first to issue a lookout notice against Sharma on this issue.

First, Narkeldanga Police Station, under the eastern suburban division of Kolkata Police, had issued a similar summon to Sharma, asking her to be present for questioning at the said police station on June 20. Then a fresh notice was issued by Amherst Street police station, under Kolkata Police’s north and north suburban division, asking Sharma to be present at the police station on June 25.

However, in both the cases, she had sent a last moment email communique to the city police expressing her inability to appear seeking more time for the same. She also expressed apprehension about security threats if she comes to Kolkata.

The city police official informed that different individuals have filed 10 FIRs in different police stations against Sharma holding her controversial comments about Prophet Muhammad responsible for fuelling communal tension in different pockets in the state.

Already, a motion condemning Nupur Sharma’s controversial comments has been passed in the West Bengal assembly.

Soon after Sharma’s controversial comments went viral, there was severe tension in several minority-dominated pockets in West Bengal in districts like Kolkata and adjacent Howrah, Murshidabad, and Nadia.

Clashes erupted between the agitators and police in which Domjur police station in Howrah district was attacked, police vehicles were torched and several police personnel were injured. Internet services were suspended in several areas.

Following countrywide tension over the controversial comments, the BJP suspended Nupur Sharma from the party. The BJP also took action against its Delhi leader Naveen Kumar Jindal who shared her comments on Twitter.