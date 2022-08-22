Published On: Mon, Aug 22nd, 2022

Russia detains IS bomber plotting terror attack in India

Moscow: Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it has detained an Islamic State (IS) suicide bomber who was plotting a terror attack in India, the media reported.

The FSB claimed that the terrorist was recruited by an IS leader in Turkey this year

In a statement, the FSB said that the IS terrorist was plotting the “attack against a member of India’s elite leadership”, reports Sputnik News Agency.

It further said the alleged suicide bomber was identified as “a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India”.

The FSB claimed that the terrorist was recruited by an IS leader in Turkey this year.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com